Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 177,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.