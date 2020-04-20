Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 7,468 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,953. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.