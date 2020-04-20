Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of KO traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,549,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

