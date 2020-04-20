Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 7,639 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. 135,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

