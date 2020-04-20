Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. 56,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.