Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.70. 15,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.