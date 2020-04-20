Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,803 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

