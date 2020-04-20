Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 230,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.