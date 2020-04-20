Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.