Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 925,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 828,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 133,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.04. 26,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,804. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

