Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $24.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $670.38. 40,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $696.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.42. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

