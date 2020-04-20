Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

