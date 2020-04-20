Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $84,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total transaction of $72,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,412 shares of company stock worth $2,698,166. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $7.07 on Monday, reaching $323.43. 178,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,907. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

