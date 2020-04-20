Advisors Preferred LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,854 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.10% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 454,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.72. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

