Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 17,962 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

