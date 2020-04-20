Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

NYSEARCA:PSP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.73. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

