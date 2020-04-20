Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 71,531 VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up about 2.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,534,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after buying an additional 256,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.16. 80,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

