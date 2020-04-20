Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 6,853 Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 263,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,806. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

