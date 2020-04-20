Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PFIG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,615. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.