Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Advantagewon Oil Corp (CNSX:AOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 190000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120,119.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has 24 oil prospects in Texas that are located in LaVernia, Saratoga, and Lerma properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

