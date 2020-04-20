Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,974,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,813,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 189.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

