Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.54.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,788. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $58,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

