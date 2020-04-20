AdEx Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and Bittrex. In the last week, AdEx has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $130,956.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.02689982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00221512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

