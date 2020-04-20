Adelphoi (ADL) Market Capitalization Hits $191,979.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $191,979.00 and $302.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.02699386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00221369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

