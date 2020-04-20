Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 898.5% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 528,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 38,139,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

