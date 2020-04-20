Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $85.42. 7,499,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

