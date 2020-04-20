Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 10,022 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.