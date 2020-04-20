Actinium Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $207,834.96 and $644.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00069798 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 20,013,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

