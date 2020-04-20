Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of A$0.42 ($0.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.32.

In other Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc news, insider David Moffat purchased 416,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$107,381.66 ($76,157.21). Also, insider Peter Lancken acquired 333,334 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.20 ($70,922.13).

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

