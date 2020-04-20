Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Get Acme United alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.