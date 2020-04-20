Achain Hits Market Cap of $4.43 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Bitinka. In the last week, Achain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $1.17 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.02706565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00222081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,958,740 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Huobi, OKEx, Koinex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Indodax and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

