Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

