Absolute Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $14,781.60 and $2,147.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

