Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 685,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,763,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

