AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.75. 5,786,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

