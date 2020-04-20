AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.