Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.36. 11,698,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

