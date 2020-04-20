Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.03. 13,329,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.