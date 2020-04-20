ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 18 by HSBC

HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 18.95.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

