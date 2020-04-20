A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 8,966,500 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

