9,212 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,212 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.78. 1,843,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.