8,172 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

IWB traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $156.47. 19,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

