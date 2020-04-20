600 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $15.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

