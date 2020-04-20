48,610 Shares in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 61.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBI remained flat at $$8.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

