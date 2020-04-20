3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

