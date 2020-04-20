35,132 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Purchased by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

