31,339 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Square makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Square by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,422,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,518. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.