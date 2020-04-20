21,061 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,435. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.