1,748 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $168.88. 6,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,320. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

