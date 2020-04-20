14,814 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,183,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,961,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.61. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 282,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,142,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

